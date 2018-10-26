Dbrewington86
It’s a nice location and they have great deals. This is my go-to dispensary.
3.7
10 reviews
Really nice store. Great selection
No, I do not work in the cannabis industry. I was never told by your budtenders that you had 3rd Party DNA test results that prove your strain matches the original strain. I will stop by your dispensary to see DNA test results, and if it is legitimate I will publicly issue you an apology on your Leafly review page. If you could indicate where online your customers could find this DNA test, it would go a long way in clearing this up. The DNA test of the original strain is available online, I assume yours is too. Thank you, and I look forward to seeing your test results.
I was pretty surprised at the quality of their flowers. This deep into legalization, I wouldn’t think there would be a market for what pretty much amounted to b buds. Bud tender was nice and they had some decent extracts but I don’t think I will be going back here. Also didn’t have any sort of first time customer promotions which is pretty standard.
We're sorry to hear of your experience. The B buds you're speaking of are all indoor and wildly popular at a price of just $4.20 gram. And though we are this deep into legalization, there is still a demand for lower priced flower, which sometimes means B buds. Also, we have a loyalty program that allows you to earn points towards some pretty awesome rewards. We really hope you'll give us another shot. Have a great day!!
Dani and Jeremy always inform me on all the newest products and deals going on. The 4.20 deal going on is a money saver and the quality of buds are amazing for the price! Definitely my go to spot!
Hi there! Thank you for leaving us a great review. We appreciate the time that you took to post something about us. Hope to see you back soon Western Oregon.
Already out of special waste of time.
HI!! We've been running our $4.20 gram for a little while now, and as you can imagine, it is incredibly popular, and can run low quite quickly. While we understand what we did have available wasn't what you were looking for, we certainly hope you'll give us another opportunity to earn your business. Have a great day!
Great weed with excellent customer service! I love the top shelf selection, even the 420 grams are good
Thank you for leaving us a review about our 4.20 grams. We do our best provide the best experience and product that we can. Hope to see you back soon! Western Oregon
This is the worst dispensary I have ever been in. The product is weak and extremely overpriced. Their budtenders are not friendly or knowledgeable about their product. Electric Lettuce and Nectar have Way better product, prices, deals and very friendly budtenders who know their stuff.
We offer a $4.20 gram with tax everyday and we have some of the finest indoor flower in the state. We hope you will give us another try.
I had a great experience here! Wonderful vibe and good people :-) Plus these flower selection is outstanding! Always a deal going on.
Prices way high! They sold my caregiver rech edibles instead of the medical ones. I understand this happens since the packaging is so similar however the way the company dealt with the mistake is very unprofessional and rude. The products have not been opened! when I called the dispensary the guy was very rude and said that he couldn’t do anything until Monday because he needed to talk to his manager. He tried to tell me that there would be nothing they could probably do anyways! I know that is not true if the package is not open and you have the receipt you can go in and exchange like other places! When I explained this to him That is when he started to get an attitude.’