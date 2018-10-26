4everfour20 on September 12, 2019

No, I do not work in the cannabis industry. I was never told by your budtenders that you had 3rd Party DNA test results that prove your strain matches the original strain. I will stop by your dispensary to see DNA test results, and if it is legitimate I will publicly issue you an apology on your Leafly review page. If you could indicate where online your customers could find this DNA test, it would go a long way in clearing this up. The DNA test of the original strain is available online, I assume yours is too. Thank you, and I look forward to seeing your test results.