The people were amazing. The quality of the flower available is honestly very poor. The so called top shelf didn't even look that good. The prices were writing with rec tax already included so as a medical patient I was unsure what my price would be unless I asked them every single time.

Dispensary said:

Thank you for you input. Glad to hear the people are amazing!! We take constructive criticism openly. Ultimately we strive for the people. If we don't know, then we can not improve for you all!! Pricing on all product is pre-tax. Yes there is no pre tax on flower pricing. Some rec stores list, some don't. Sorry it is so confusing for you, but good to know moving forward for med patients. We value our Med patients and are trying to have more medical products. After all if it wasn't for med patients and fighting, none of this would be legal!! Flower is always changing. As for our top shelf, we like to think the Quantum we carry is some of the best out there, as we are constantly told. However each person has their preference and taste. Not everyone is the same. Hope you make it back and try us again. We are always changing for the better, so maybe next time it could be a different experience. We Appreciate the input, Thanks & Peace :)