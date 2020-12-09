I just want to give a shout out to the receptionist with the lashes Evelyn. Called ahead to find deals for prerolls and she gave me an entire list with percentages and what to expect from the different flower. I’ve never had anyone take their time to find me exactly what I was looking for with such a positive uplifting energy. Definitely recommend.
Love this beautiful new spot! Very spacious and organized. The staff from the security, to the ladies at the front - to the budtenders were so friendly and helpful! I drove from Spring Valley and i will gladly do it again!