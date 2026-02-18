Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
390 products | Last updated:
Weed deals
Shop all weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
Topical
Accessory
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Zen Leaf - Virginia Beach
Zen Leaf Cannabis Dispensary is Virginia Beach's go-to medical dispensary, located at 535 Birdneck Rd N near Oceana Crossing Shopping Center, Naval Air Station Oceana, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and I-264. Just a 7 minute drive from the shore, we've curated a menu of flower, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, concentrates, tincturews, and topicals featuring brands patients trust, like Savvy, (the) Essence, Encore Edibles, and more. Our pharmacists bring a laid-back, knowledgeable approach to every visit, making sure you walk out with exactly what you came for. Whether you're a local or just passing through, Zen Leaf Virginia Beach is worth the stop.
Leafly member since 2021
- 535 N Birdneck Road, Virginia Beach, VA
- call 7574472303
- visit website
- Followers: 301
- cash
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 4pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until tomorrow at 11am ET
Photos of Zen Leaf - Virginia Beach
Promotions at Zen Leaf - Virginia Beach
Updates from Zen Leaf - Virginia Beach
Ratings and reviews of Zen Leaf - Virginia Beach
(13 reviews)
write a review
4.7
Quality
4.6
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
see all reviews
m........a
February 18, 2026
They have some good carts/disposables according to people, personally I am a flower guy. I only buy specific brand from them that is from dc. Other than that, vaneros personal brand is so bad and mid. I honestly think they have fake reviews because I honestly fell for them and tried out the flower “with good reviews” but I always turn out disappointed.
D........0
February 12, 2025
Everyone is so helpful and very kind.
m........a
February 7, 2024
Verified Shopper
Great and knowledge Staff. Couple of recommendations from the Staff have provided great relief for my Cronic Pain.
B........y
March 8, 2022
Last week I visited for the first time and was really impressed. Everything looks just like the pictures online. What the pictures don’t show is the staff. Everyone was very kind, chill, and helpful. As soon as you walk in you’re greeted by the security officer who was extremely helpful in a kind and gentle way (I get very anxious when going to a new place). If he is reading this : thank you! There were three others in there alongside of me and it seemed there was enough staff for each us. The lady helping me was extremely kind, patient, and helpful. She explained all the various products and even helped me choose some flower to try while grieving a great loss right now - she was on point with her recommendation! (If she is reading this - thank you for helping me through this!!) once I was done with my purchase they encouraged me to just hang out if I needed, and while that day I didn’t I may next time. I have now tried each of my products and they are all great! Two of the flowers were a bit stale but you can definitely tell they are medical grade. I think the staleness has to be a bit expected due to container types they stored and come in. Highly recommend going here and if you get super nervous going to new places, I’ll just share , take heart in knowing this is a very chill and kind atmosphere for even the newest to cannabis.