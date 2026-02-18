Ratings and reviews of Zen Leaf - Virginia Beach
(13 reviews)
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4.7
Quality
4.6
Service
4.4
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-13 of 13
m........a
February 18, 2026
They have some good carts/disposables according to people, personally I am a flower guy. I only buy specific brand from them that is from dc. Other than that, vaneros personal brand is so bad and mid. I honestly think they have fake reviews because I honestly fell for them and tried out the flower “with good reviews” but I always turn out disappointed.
D........0
February 12, 2025
Everyone is so helpful and very kind.
m........a
February 7, 2024
Verified Shopper
Great and knowledge Staff. Couple of recommendations from the Staff have provided great relief for my Cronic Pain.
B........y
March 8, 2022
Last week I visited for the first time and was really impressed. Everything looks just like the pictures online. What the pictures don’t show is the staff. Everyone was very kind, chill, and helpful. As soon as you walk in you’re greeted by the security officer who was extremely helpful in a kind and gentle way (I get very anxious when going to a new place). If he is reading this : thank you! There were three others in there alongside of me and it seemed there was enough staff for each us. The lady helping me was extremely kind, patient, and helpful. She explained all the various products and even helped me choose some flower to try while grieving a great loss right now - she was on point with her recommendation! (If she is reading this - thank you for helping me through this!!) once I was done with my purchase they encouraged me to just hang out if I needed, and while that day I didn’t I may next time. I have now tried each of my products and they are all great! Two of the flowers were a bit stale but you can definitely tell they are medical grade. I think the staleness has to be a bit expected due to container types they stored and come in. Highly recommend going here and if you get super nervous going to new places, I’ll just share , take heart in knowing this is a very chill and kind atmosphere for even the newest to cannabis.
e........d
March 23, 2023
Staff are very friendly and helpful. I come by every week, every time wanting to come back because they made me feel like family.
s........1
July 2, 2022
There were big lines today - a lot of people waited until the BOP card (which cost an extra $50 in VA) was no longer required. EVERYONE at this dispensary handled the crowds with an amazing level of customer service and calm. The security guards even brought out clip boards pend and paperwork so people in line could fill all that out and make the next step of registering at this location go faster. Once inside I was guided thru Cannabis in the 2020s (my last indulgence was at a concert in 1983!). I was quickly guided to a good first product and had a good general working knowledge of the products and some suggestions of what to try next. The whole experience was akin to speaking with a wine expert and the wine she recommends is perfect for the occasion! I can't wait to try the next product!
c........c
March 14, 2023
Waiting to enter can be dangerous. I suggest going at least an hour after opening.
K........9
October 12, 2022
Staff very knowledgeable helpful and help ease any guidance
m........o
October 1, 2022
Very knowledgable and friendly staff, has some great by 2 get one free deals at least once a month so far, the atmosphere inside is very warm but professional feeling, theyve been adding new products every single week, and the prices are as good if not better than the other dispensaries we have to choose from. Ive had zero issues with this location since its opened, although i wish it could stay open later, im afraid thats not possible with how new things are, not going to hd that against them. overall a GREAT place to stock up, and keep an eye out for the deals!
k........b
January 28, 2023
Black Shoppers be Aware! keep an eye out for security! keep hands out of your pockets in their cold lobby, remove your hood in their cold lobby, dont talk on your phone in their cold lobby. nothing mentioned walking. wow if black seems all the rules come out when whites sacred or intimidated. shop in pairs to be safe!
E........7
September 28, 2022
Verified Shopper
conve
d........e
January 13, 2022
A wonderful experience! Very modern very clean. World class customer service, including the security officer at the door. Very impressive and safe.
e........3
February 13, 2022
the atmosphere was relaxing. everybody was very nice..