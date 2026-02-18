Last week I visited for the first time and was really impressed. Everything looks just like the pictures online. What the pictures don’t show is the staff. Everyone was very kind, chill, and helpful. As soon as you walk in you’re greeted by the security officer who was extremely helpful in a kind and gentle way (I get very anxious when going to a new place). If he is reading this : thank you! There were three others in there alongside of me and it seemed there was enough staff for each us. The lady helping me was extremely kind, patient, and helpful. She explained all the various products and even helped me choose some flower to try while grieving a great loss right now - she was on point with her recommendation! (If she is reading this - thank you for helping me through this!!) once I was done with my purchase they encouraged me to just hang out if I needed, and while that day I didn’t I may next time. I have now tried each of my products and they are all great! Two of the flowers were a bit stale but you can definitely tell they are medical grade. I think the staleness has to be a bit expected due to container types they stored and come in. Highly recommend going here and if you get super nervous going to new places, I’ll just share , take heart in knowing this is a very chill and kind atmosphere for even the newest to cannabis.