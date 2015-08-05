javierrmercado on November 9, 2018

Good in person service. Worst over the phone service of all the dispensaries in Portland. I find myself buying more and more from Oregon's Finest, which is across my office, than from here, which is a couple of blocks from my house. I buy PAX pods weekly and I'm never able to get a bud tender on the phone to check availability. On the rare occasion I've been able to get a hold of someone, they've been super short, bordering on rude and have told me to check Leafly, which, it turns out, doesn't include their entire menu and is not very specific when it comes to PAX pods.