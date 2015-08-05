Narcivalentry
Run down shop, expressed that their prices were higher than normal, and they laughed in my face.
Great selection of products, highest quality flowers around town! Staff are super helpful and prices are solid, highly recommended!!
Their prices don't match up with what is shown here. I just bought a .5 gram PAX cartridge that was supposed to be $35. It was $48 in the store. I'd already driven a fair distance so just sucked it up, but I wasn't too happy.
Prices are way to high for the market here , CBD buds are cheaper anywhere else there up charging their flower to profit , and not help customers with medical needs. I know because Iv bought the exact same flowers from the same grower elsewhere . I would save your money and shop elevate where your money is worth more .
$50 for Select Strains cartridges is NOT a deal. Especially when they are $35-40 at every other shop. Great staff, nice store, but price point is way out of line for Portland market.
Tax is 20% in the state of Oregon. So on a $12 g of oil 10% is $1.20. Therefore tax being 20% is $2.40. I was charged $15 for that $12 g. When i should have only paid $14.40..
The people over at Zion are friendly and always willing to provide advice. I always enjoy my time here. It would be nice to see more variety in products and pricing but nonetheless, I still love shopping here and working with the folks here.
Good in person service. Worst over the phone service of all the dispensaries in Portland. I find myself buying more and more from Oregon's Finest, which is across my office, than from here, which is a couple of blocks from my house. I buy PAX pods weekly and I'm never able to get a bud tender on the phone to check availability. On the rare occasion I've been able to get a hold of someone, they've been super short, bordering on rude and have told me to check Leafly, which, it turns out, doesn't include their entire menu and is not very specific when it comes to PAX pods.
Excellent product, clean environment, knowledgeable staff.
My favorite Cannabis experience in Portland thus far. Very knowledgeable budtender and holy smoke, THE SMOKE!! If you can, try the Mt. Hood Durban Poison. Fire.