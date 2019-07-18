About this clinic
CannaLeaf Health
Telehealth available! Online and in the office medical cannabis evaluations and certification. Office hours: Mo-Sat 9-6 by appointment only HOME VISITS - call us for details. www.CannaLeafHealth.com Pricing: New patient certification (online or in office) - $175 Annual Renewals - $100 Veterans 10% discount; Senior 10% discount FREE phone consultations Home visits available
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 6
3355 Saint Johns Ln, Suite F, Ellicott City, MD
ADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 5pm
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit
Closed until 9am ET
Photos of CannaLeaf Health
Promotions at CannaLeaf Health
Updates from CannaLeaf Health
2 Reviews of CannaLeaf Health
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
see all reviews
z........6
August 10, 2023
J........k
October 12, 2019