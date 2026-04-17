Rethink Cannabis is a Fort Lauderdale-based medical cannabis certification practice serving patients across South and central Florida, Broward County and Pennsylvania. We help patients determine eligibility, complete medical cannabis evaluations, and help them better understand how to use cannabis safely and responsibly. Our services focus on certification and education (not product sales). We discuss common cannabis options such as flower, vapes, tinctures, capsules, edibles, topicals, low-tetrahydrocannabinol products, and general indica, sativa, and hybrid categories so patients can make informed decisions at licensed Florida dispensaries. We are located on the corner of Bayview Dr/ Cypress Creek and Federal Highway, across the street from Larb and The Bradley Kitchen + Bar. Just down the street is Sunburn, Sunnyside and Trulieve.