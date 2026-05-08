Ratings and reviews of reTHINK Cannabis
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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Rethink Cannabis provides a professional, welcoming, and educational experience for patients seeking medical cannabis care. Dr. Shaw explains the process clearly, answers questions with patience and enthusiasm, and helps patients feel informed, respected, and confident in their care. Highly recommended for anyone looking for compassionate, physician-led medical cannabis guidance.