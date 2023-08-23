Green Leaf Medical Center - Iowa Telemedicine Cedar Rapids
clinic

Cedar Rapids, Iowa
770.3 miles away

About this clinic

To sign up: click "Visit website" ----------> We are now accepting new patients for telemedicine appointments for medical cannabis. Please visit or website and click on the "SCHEDULE YOUR TELEHEALTH APPOINTMENT" button. We look forward to speaking with you. Please feel free to share this information with anyone who needs medical cannabis. With telemedicine appointments we have the ability to treat any Iowa resident that lives anywhere in the state. 100% Risk Free. You will receive a full refund if you don’t get approved for your medical cannabis recommendation. See a Iowa licensed physician in minutes and get qualify for a medical marijuana card today. See the doctor completely online from your smart phone, home computer or iPad from the comfort of your home. Visit our website to book your appointment TODAY. For That Much Needed Relief, Think Green Leaf !!!

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
Telemedicine Only , Cedar Rapids, IA
Call (985) 502-6585
Credit cards acceptedDebit cards accepted24/7 verification

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
12am - 11:30pm
monday
12am - 11:30pm
tuesday
12am - 11:30pm
wednesday
12am - 11:30pm
thursday
12am - 11:30pm
friday
12am - 11:30pm
saturday
12am - 11:30pm

Photos of Green Leaf Medical Center - Iowa Telemedicine Cedar Rapids

0 Reviews of Green Leaf Medical Center - Iowa Telemedicine Cedar Rapids

