I typically never write reviews, but I downloaded the Leafly app just to write this one! I always thought about getting my medical card but never knew how to go about doing it. Green Mind Physicians was recommended to me by a fellow coworker and I’m glad they were! Dr Lee made everything super easy and answered all of my questions I had. I literally had the note for my medical card the next day after my appointment. My only regret is that I didn’t do this sooner! Thank you so much for a painless experience. Cheers 💚