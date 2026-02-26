Online Medical Cards & Renewals Serving patients statewide through secure telehealth. Why Choose VeriLeaf? EASY: We simplify the entire process from start to finish. Book online in minutes, meet with a licensed provider virtually, and get approved on the call. FAST: Same-day consultation appointments available. Most consultations are completed in under 10 minutes.* CREDIBLE: Our certified providers are fully licensed in your state and experienced in medical marijuana evaluations. We stay current with all state requirements so you don’t have to. CARING: We take the time to answer your questions and ensure you feel confident in your care plan. You’re not just a number — we’re here to support you beyond the appointment. PRICING: Transparent, competitive pricing with no hidden fees. VeriLeaf always provides high-quality care at a price that makes sense. RISK-FREE: Money-back guarantee if you do not receive a medical marijuana recommendation from one of our providers. Our Mission Our purpose is simple: to make it fast and stress-free for you to understand medical marijuana and obtain your medical card online. We handle the paperwork, the compliance requirements, and the details — so you can focus on your health. Have questions? Contact us anytime. Our knowledgeable team is happy to answer any questions or talk through your concerns. VeriLeaf is a secure online telehealth service serving the entire state — wherever you live.