Ratings and reviews of VeriLeaf
(2 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-2 of 2
j........3
March 5, 2026
I used them for a patient transfer and the experience was so simple. I cant recommend them enough, they were also cheaper than any other clinics when comparing pricing.
l........r
March 3, 2026
This was so easy! The process in FL for getting a medical card seemed very confusing, so I’m glad I went with VeriLeaf. I was able to get medical cannabis right away after my evaluation- wild!