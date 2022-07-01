Get approved for a medical marijuana card from the comfort of your own home. Begin your medical marijuana journey by connecting to Park City's best board certified doctors and healthcare professionals remotely and get approved in minutes. We run one of Park City's most acclaimed clinic with team of board certified doctors and medical professionals dedicated to patient's overall wellbeing and providing them a better healthcare experience. 3 Step Process: Simply fill an application form. Have a consultation & receive your recommendation. Register with your state. |100% Money Back Guarantee If Not Approved|