Online Medical Card - New Jersey State Medical Cards
About this clinic
Connect with a licensed medical practitioner through a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform and get your medical marijuana recommendation for $199. Go though a virtual consultation with our doctor from the comfort of your home and get evaluated for your condition. If approved, receive your MMJ card or get your money back.
Telemedicine Only, Edison, NJ
License 25MB06915100
ADA accessibleVeteran discount24/7 verification
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
7am - 11pm
monday
7am - 11pm
tuesday
7am - 11pm
wednesday
7am - 11pm
thursday
7am - 11pm
friday
7am - 11pm
saturday
7am - 11pm
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit
Open until 11pm ET
9 Reviews of Online Medical Card - New Jersey State Medical Cards
5.0
Quality
4.7
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
