 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. California Black Roze Pre-Roll 1g

California Black Roze Pre-Roll 1g

by 1937 Farms

Write a review
1937 Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls California Black Roze Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Black Rose

Black Rose

Developed by Heath Robinson, Black Rose is well known for purple genetics coming from crossing Black Russian and Shiva Skunk. Black Rose is known to have a potent, powerful high that will floor even the most experienced consumers. Its delicious flavor and aroma profile give off blackberry and currant notes. If you have a chance to try Black Rose, make sure you’ve cleared your schedule for the rest of the day.

About this brand

1937 Farms Logo
1937