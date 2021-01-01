 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Bath Bomb

CBD Bath Bomb

by 24kcbdplus

Write a review
24kcbdplus Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Bomb

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Heal your skin, reduce inflammation, calm your mind, and help reduce pain in your muscles and joints with a CBD Bath Bomb. Whether you’re looking for a way to calm down before bed. You are in the market for something that will make your skin glow brighter than your salt lamp, our CBD Bath Bombs are for you. Our CBD Bath Bombs Vary in color from batch to batch. So every time you order some it’ll be a surprise which beautiful color combo you’ll get! Our CBD Sleep Bath Bombs formulated for the following benefits: Complete Mind & Body Relaxation, assistance in calming the mind for a good night’s sleep, aid in stress relief, help to stabilize mood after a stressful day, help to ease muscle tension as well as a fresh scent of soothing lavender, bringing a tranquil and clean scent to the room. Our CBD Sleep Bath Bombs are made from all the best ingredients found in the best non-CBD Bath Bombs like Lavender, Eucalyptus, & Peppermint, but we also add in our CBD and some other ingredients to take the quality to a whole new level. A commonly asked question among CBD products is “Will I get high?”, and the answer is no. Because we get our products lab test. You can sure our products certified for legal CBD sale in 50 states, and non-psychoactive. Meaning you will not get high from them. Each bath bomb contains natural CBD ingredients. That cared for from the time they seeded and grown to the time. They reach your doorstep as a final product. Every last ounce of our product lab-tested and put through strict regulations to ensure. They are 100%. what we say they are on the label and certified sold. “How much CBD is in a bath bomb?” We put in 200mg of CBD in each of our 6 oz CBD Bath Bomb. We believe this is the perfect amount for maximum effectiveness for the average person. CBD Sleep Bath Bomb Reviews – Our products have been tested and rated by numerous people around the world already, with outstanding reviews. If you’re looking for a product that has already gained the trust of the population, you’ve found it! Here at 24K CBD Plus, we only offer the best. We offer the best CBD Bath Bombs, and almost any other CBD product you could think of! Whether you’re looking to kick back and take some CBD gummies before bed, or you’re looking for some CBG Kief to top off your bowl or pipe, we’ve got just what you need. Here for all of your CBD needs, 24K CBD Plus has your back. Check out some of our other products too, we’re sure you’ll love them!

About this brand

24kcbdplus Logo
At 24K CBD Plus, we create the bridge between our Colorado network of farmers producing high-grade. Cannabidiol and pure CBD isolate products and consumers who demand only the best all for a low, affordable price. While CBD derived from industrial hemp has only been legally available in the US since 2018. Our experienced staff along with our partners have many years of experience overseas in growing, extracting, and setting quality control standards. That meet all government requirements. This means that our CBD products created from proven, safe methods that preserve their potency.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review