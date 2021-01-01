About this product

When your day begins to wind down, you are often left feeling the effects of it on the body. The achiness and stiffness of your joints begin to set in, making it difficult to move. The tension and soreness of overworked muscles begin to ache and swell, making it difficult to get comfortable on the sofa or in bed. While over-the-counter-pain relievers are an option, they don’t always work as quickly as you’d like, leaving you to suffer an unnecessarily long period of time. That’s is where using a CBD Salve for Pain can be a real benefit. CBD is a natural pain relief alternative that can be delivered in a number of different ways including topically. With the CBD Salve for Pain, you can take the power of CBD and rub it right into the area that is giving you problems to experience concentrated, swift relief from what ails you. This CBD Salve for Pain features potent CBD that will be absorbed through the skin to directly target your muscles, joints and beyond. When you rub it into the source of your pain, you will also be calming any skin irritation or swelling, thanks to the deep effect that it has. This deep effect will also help to provide you with relief as soon as it touches your body. Our CBD Salve for Pain comes in jars of 3 sizes including one ounce, two ounces and four ounces, so you’ll always have plenty to use no matter how frequently you use it. Each of the different sizes of jars comes with different milligrams of CBD including 500 milligrams, 1000 milligrams, 3000 milligrams and 5000 milligrams. They also come with your choice of essential oil infusions, including lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, sweet orange or unscented. Alleviate your pain right at the source with the power of CBD Salve for Pain. Order yours today. PAIN RELIEF IN MINUTES. By rubbing on the CBD Salve for Pain directly on the source of your aches and pains. You can begin soothing away inflammation, tension, and pain in the muscles, joints, and skin. CALMING AND COMFORTABLE. Not only does the power of CBD go to work to help relieve you of such symptoms. But it also leaves behind a deep cooling effect that will immediately calm any redness and irritation. SAFE FOR DAILY USE. This CBD Salve for Pain is made from all-natural ingredients such as CBD, MCT oil and essential oils. In this way, it is gentle enough to be used daily to resolve aches and pains after work. Workouts and beyond without causing irritation. THC-FREE. This product only uses pure CBD and includes no THC, otherwise known as the component of the plant that alters your state. In this way, it is completely legal in all 50 states. AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL SCENTS. Choose from lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, sweet orange or unscented varieties. SEVERAL CHOICES OF CONTAINER SIZE. Comes in one, two, or four ounce containers to supply you with more than enough salve. AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL POTENCIES. Potencies of 500 milligrams, 1000 milligrams, 3000 milligrams, and 5000 milligrams are available depending on your needs.