Indica

Critical Hog

by 3 Docs Extracts

5.01
3 Docs Extracts Cannabis Flower Critical Hog

About this product

Critical Hog

Critical Hog
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.

1 customer review

5.01

Sun Aug 30 2020
A........s
I had a pretty bad migraine took two Excedrin and put a tiny amount of this into my cheap vaporizer and I can already feel my neck loosen up. Flavor is not my favorite but who cares when it gets the job done right.