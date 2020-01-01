Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Everyone's favorite Pain Rub is a hemp based topical creme designed for instant, all natural pain relief. Infused with the highest quality hemp cannabinoids and proprietary ingredients for long lasting pain relief, 3BL | HEAL is made with pure Hemp oil extracted from the hemp plant. Hemp Pain Rub with Emu Oil is made of the highest grade, pesticide free, Non-GMO, Organic hemp in the world. KEY BENEFITS: PAIN RELIEF: Reduces nausea, suppresses muscle spasms and reduces seizures and convulsions. PROMOTES HEALTH: Promotes brain tissue and bone growth, reduces blood sugar levels and kills or slows bacterial growth. WELL-BEING: Relieves anxiety, reduces nicotine cravings, aid in digestion, antipsychotic and inhibits cell growth in tumors/cancer cells.
Be the first to review this product.