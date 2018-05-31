KBabyC on May 31st, 2018

I was really impressed by this one from Coast To Coast. I love their dispensary. I'm new in this stuff and found quickly my favorite strain is Northern Lights. This one is similar. It has a wonderful bubbly earthy scent and flavor that make it stand out. I have anxiety and Northern Lights is my go to for that, but Chardonnay also helped a lot. And I think a lot of people are afraid to talk about sexual benefits, but Chardonnay certainly made it an out of this world experience. A lot of people say Indica knocks them out but I haven't experienced that. It just calms me down. I highly recommend Chardonnay.