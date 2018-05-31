 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blu Chardonnay

Blu Chardonnay

by 3C Farms

Skip to Reviews
4.52
3C Farms Cannabis Flower Blu Chardonnay

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Exceptionally flavorful indica dominant hybrid. Insanely frosty purple buds encapsulate a sweet wine flavor. New strain from the geneticists at 3C Farms flavors: earthy, wine, flowery

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

KBabyC

I was really impressed by this one from Coast To Coast. I love their dispensary. I'm new in this stuff and found quickly my favorite strain is Northern Lights. This one is similar. It has a wonderful bubbly earthy scent and flavor that make it stand out. I have anxiety and Northern Lights is my go to for that, but Chardonnay also helped a lot. And I think a lot of people are afraid to talk about sexual benefits, but Chardonnay certainly made it an out of this world experience. A lot of people say Indica knocks them out but I haven't experienced that. It just calms me down. I highly recommend Chardonnay.

gbcooper

This is a heavy handed indica dominant strain that is good for the last hurrah of the night as it really knocks you out, good for pain and sleep, The taste is exceptional hence the name this is a creeper high so go slow at first til you know your comfortable dosage, I recommend vaping always for maximum flavor and economy my vape of choice is the Arizer solo

About this brand

3C Farms Logo
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.