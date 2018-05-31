Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Exceptionally flavorful indica dominant hybrid. Insanely frosty purple buds encapsulate a sweet wine flavor. New strain from the geneticists at 3C Farms flavors: earthy, wine, flowery
on May 31st, 2018
I was really impressed by this one from Coast To Coast. I love their dispensary. I'm new in this stuff and found quickly my favorite strain is Northern Lights. This one is similar. It has a wonderful bubbly earthy scent and flavor that make it stand out. I have anxiety and Northern Lights is my go to for that, but Chardonnay also helped a lot. And I think a lot of people are afraid to talk about sexual benefits, but Chardonnay certainly made it an out of this world experience. A lot of people say Indica knocks them out but I haven't experienced that. It just calms me down. I highly recommend Chardonnay.
on September 1st, 2017
This is a heavy handed indica dominant strain that is good for the last hurrah of the night as it really knocks you out, good for pain and sleep, The taste is exceptional hence the name this is a creeper high so go slow at first til you know your comfortable dosage, I recommend vaping always for maximum flavor and economy my vape of choice is the Arizer solo