 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. 3C Club 33 OG

3C Club 33 OG

by 3C Farms

Skip to Reviews
5.01
3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Club 33 OG
3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Club 33 OG
3C Farms Cannabis Flower 3C Club 33 OG

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Club 33 OG, or the “Original OG Kush,” is a world-famous strain with ancestry from the Hindu Kush Mountains of Afghanistan. The strain started its transformation to its current phenotype in the early 1990’s in Florida when Matt “Bubba” Berger accidentally crossed two strains. The resulting cultivar was further perfected and introduced to the California by Josh D later that decade. Since then, it has served as the “grandmother” strain to almost every current iteration of the Kush variety. Infamously difficult to grow well, many growers have tried and failed to propagate the strain to its maximum potential. At 3C farms, we take particular pride in our OG strains, from the aforementioned Club 33 to its cousins including Kushishima, Enoch, Tahoe, and Illuminati. flavors: piney, gas, sour

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

gbcooper

Tasty indica bud with a classic good taste and this is one of the strongest strains I've tried, great for after hours relaxation and good for pain or inflammation very resin filled with a long vape life so it's economical as well

About this brand

3C Farms Logo
Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.