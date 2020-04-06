WayOutWest on April 6th, 2020

I'm a big fan of 3C Farms flowers, and their OGs deliver the goods -- they've been working with these genetics since the 90s and know what they're about. My jar of Kushushima was mostly comprised of two giants nugs, and you could see the care they put it into this plant, from the lovely structure to the thick layer of frost, to the perfect hand-trim and cure. Scent is dank pine and gassy funk, with a hint of sour lime. Same for the palate -- it's a delicious strain to vape. Finally, the effects deliver that meditative, calm-yet-focused effect that characterizes most OGs, but I'd say this particular cut leans even more into the sedative, heavy side of the experience. Perfect for unwinding in the eve, and I find I can sleep super easily on it, if that's what I'm after -- but probably too stoney for daytime use. Heavy indica users may disagree, of course, but if you're a lightweight, watch your step -- Kushushima is straight nuclear.