3C Kushushima OG

by 3C Farms

5.0
About this product

Kushushima, or “Kosher Kush”, one of the first descendants of Josh D’s original “OG Kush”, is famous for being the first strain to be blessed by a Rabbi, an honor it certainly deserves. One of the most pungent and potent strains in the “OG” category, Kushushima will leave you feeling blessedly blissful.

3 customer reviews

5.0

WayOutWest

I'm a big fan of 3C Farms flowers, and their OGs deliver the goods -- they've been working with these genetics since the 90s and know what they're about. My jar of Kushushima was mostly comprised of two giants nugs, and you could see the care they put it into this plant, from the lovely structure to the thick layer of frost, to the perfect hand-trim and cure. Scent is dank pine and gassy funk, with a hint of sour lime. Same for the palate -- it's a delicious strain to vape. Finally, the effects deliver that meditative, calm-yet-focused effect that characterizes most OGs, but I'd say this particular cut leans even more into the sedative, heavy side of the experience. Perfect for unwinding in the eve, and I find I can sleep super easily on it, if that's what I'm after -- but probably too stoney for daytime use. Heavy indica users may disagree, of course, but if you're a lightweight, watch your step -- Kushushima is straight nuclear.

from 3C Farmson April 9th, 2020

Thank you WayOutWest for the positive feedback. We are delighted to hear you enjoy our flower! Make sure to check out our 3C 420 deals the 4/15-4/21!

gbcooper

A perfect vaping weed, great for when you are done for the day and want to watch a fave movie, good pain killer, very pleasant piney sweet taste, too strong for daytime biz use

ziggyphenocious

I love this strain! It’s potent and also tasty! Great for stress and pain relief, and for unwinding to get ready for bed.

About this brand

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.