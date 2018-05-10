Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A favorite among staff, Lime Sherbert is easy to love. Fruity and flavorful Sativa with a focusing head high and a peaceful body high. It truly tastes and smells like fresh lime. New strain from the geneticists at 3C Farms. Its namesake derives from its citrus cream qualities. It has an aroma so pleasant, you may want to leave your jar open to liven up your home. Lime Sherbert is a rather fluffy strain, great for rolling and vaping, with an uplifting effect perfect for improving your mood when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed.
on May 10th, 2018
great stress reliever. energized mind but not in an anxious way..a creative and positive way. relaxing body high that doesn’t leave you with couch lock. great strain!
on March 3rd, 2018
This herb is straight flameee, Reminds me of a Maui Waui as far as smell but slightly different. Hints of Fruity, Amonia smell. tight nugs 8/10 on density. Beautiful medicine.
on June 1st, 2017
When I have work to do, errands to run, or just want to create art I smoke 3C Lime Sherbert--it's an excellent head high that left me feeling inspired, energized, and focused.