About this product

A favorite among staff, Lime Sherbert is easy to love. Fruity and flavorful Sativa with a focusing head high and a peaceful body high. It truly tastes and smells like fresh lime. New strain from the geneticists at 3C Farms. Its namesake derives from its citrus cream qualities. It has an aroma so pleasant, you may want to leave your jar open to liven up your home. Lime Sherbert is a rather fluffy strain, great for rolling and vaping, with an uplifting effect perfect for improving your mood when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed.