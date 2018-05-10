 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
3C Lime Sherbert

by 3C Farms

A favorite among staff, Lime Sherbert is easy to love. Fruity and flavorful Sativa with a focusing head high and a peaceful body high. It truly tastes and smells like fresh lime. New strain from the geneticists at 3C Farms. Its namesake derives from its citrus cream qualities. It has an aroma so pleasant, you may want to leave your jar open to liven up your home. Lime Sherbert is a rather fluffy strain, great for rolling and vaping, with an uplifting effect perfect for improving your mood when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed.

buddgarden

great stress reliever. energized mind but not in an anxious way..a creative and positive way. relaxing body high that doesn’t leave you with couch lock. great strain!

bacer1

This herb is straight flameee, Reminds me of a Maui Waui as far as smell but slightly different. Hints of Fruity, Amonia smell. tight nugs 8/10 on density. Beautiful medicine.

BlissPilot

When I have work to do, errands to run, or just want to create art I smoke 3C Lime Sherbert--it's an excellent head high that left me feeling inspired, energized, and focused.

Californias resource for the highest quality medicinal cannabis in the industry. Helping people through cannabis is our passion, and every aspect of our brand works towards providing the best premium cannabis to our patients.