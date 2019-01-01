 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Blood Orange Fruit Jellies 20mg

Blood Orange Fruit Jellies 20mg

by 3Leaf Edibles

Write a review
3Leaf Edibles Edibles Candy Blood Orange Fruit Jellies 20mg
3Leaf Edibles Edibles Candy Blood Orange Fruit Jellies 20mg
3Leaf Edibles Edibles Candy Blood Orange Fruit Jellies 20mg
3Leaf Edibles Edibles Candy Blood Orange Fruit Jellies 20mg
3Leaf Edibles Edibles Candy Blood Orange Fruit Jellies 20mg

$8.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

Made with natural ingredients and real fruit puree, each piece has less than 10 calories and is infused with 5mg of pure California distillate. With zero cannabis taste or smell, these delicious and discreet fruit jellies make the perfect complement to your day. Each individual package contains four jellies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

3Leaf Edibles Logo
3Leaf offers a premium edible cannabis experience. Our micro- and low-dose edibles are made with the highest quality cannabis distillate and all-natural, health conscious ingredients.