Made with natural ingredients and real fruit puree, each piece has less than 10 calories and is infused with 5mg of pure California distillate. With zero cannabis taste or smell, these delicious and discreet fruit jellies make the perfect complement to your day. Each individual package contains four jellies.
3Leaf offers a premium edible cannabis experience. Our micro- and low-dose edibles are made with the highest quality cannabis distillate and all-natural, health conscious ingredients.