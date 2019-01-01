About this product
A pure indulgence that offers a balanced cannabis experience. Formulated with all natural ingredients, including dark and white chocolate, this treat is evenly infused with both 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. Enjoy the relaxation and body relief that this trusted combination has to offer.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
3Leaf Edibles
3Leaf is a food-first edibles brand. Our micro- and low-dose edibles are made with the highest quality cannabis distillate and natural health conscious ingredients.