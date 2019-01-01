 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. Double Chocolate Cookie 5mg THC & 5mg CBD

Double Chocolate Cookie 5mg THC & 5mg CBD

by 3Leaf Edibles

About this product

A pure indulgence that offers a balanced cannabis experience. Formulated with all natural ingredients, including dark and white chocolate, this treat is evenly infused with both 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. Enjoy the relaxation and body relief that this trusted combination has to offer.

About this brand

3Leaf is a food-first edibles brand. Our micro- and low-dose edibles are made with the highest quality cannabis distillate and natural health conscious ingredients.