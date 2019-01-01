About this product
These micro-dosed jellies are made with real fruit purée and natural ingredients. Each piece has less than 10 calories and is infused with 2.5mg of lab-tested THC distillate. Using distillate means that you can enjoy a consistently effective experience without any cannabis taste or smell. Each individual package contains four jellies.
3Leaf Edibles
3Leaf offers a premium edible cannabis experience. Our micro- and low-dose edibles are made with the highest quality cannabis distillate and all-natural, health conscious ingredients.