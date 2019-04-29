 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 2.5 Gallon Jar

2.5 Gallon Jar

by 420 Science

Skip to Reviews
5.03
420 Science Storage Flower Storage 2.5 Gallon Jar
420 Science Storage Flower Storage 2.5 Gallon Jar
420 Science Storage Flower Storage 2.5 Gallon Jar
420 Science Storage Flower Storage 2.5 Gallon Jar

$79.99MSRP

About this product

You know how momma said it was rude to stare? Well, even she wouldn’t take her eyes off this monster jar. One-and-a-quarter pounds of pot will have that effect on a person. And your dad? He’d be impressed by the tight seal created by our gasket lid. Say what you want about him, he appreciates good craftsmanship. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Holds: 1.25 lbs (567.0 g) | 2.5 gal (9.5 l) Height: 13.0” (33.0 cm) Width: 9.0” (22.9 cm)

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

t1ffanyann

Love this item!! It stores a lot and keeps everything fresh!! Best storage ever! #420sweepstakes

t1ffanyann

Love this item!! It stores a lot and keeps everything fresh!! Best storage ever! #420sweepstakes

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.