dedrick_medina
on April 29th, 2019
Loving the size of this thing!
You know how momma said it was rude to stare? Well, even she wouldn’t take her eyes off this monster jar. One-and-a-quarter pounds of pot will have that effect on a person. And your dad? He’d be impressed by the tight seal created by our gasket lid. Say what you want about him, he appreciates good craftsmanship. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Holds: 1.25 lbs (567.0 g) | 2.5 gal (9.5 l) Height: 13.0” (33.0 cm) Width: 9.0” (22.9 cm)
on March 22nd, 2017
Love this item!! It stores a lot and keeps everything fresh!! Best storage ever! #420sweepstakes
