You know how momma said it was rude to stare? Well, even she wouldn’t take her eyes off this monster jar. One-and-a-quarter pounds of pot will have that effect on a person. And your dad? He’d be impressed by the tight seal created by our gasket lid. Say what you want about him, he appreciates good craftsmanship.



Specs:



Machine Blown Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Holds: 1.25 lbs (567.0 g) | 2.5 gal (9.5 l)

Height: 13.0” (33.0 cm)

Width: 9.0” (22.9 cm)