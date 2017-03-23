G Pen Connect Starter Kit With Tank
by Simply Crafted
This Domeless drop in nail is all you need for nearly any 14, 18, or 19mm downstem. The concentric heat sinks serve two uses. They prevent heat from tansfering from the nail to your piece, and are sized to fit in different downstems. Best of all this nail requires no dome. Solid Titanium Height: 2" Dish Width: 0.75" Fits 14,18,and 19mm downstems
on March 23rd, 2017
I like that I can switch out this nail to fit my bubbler or bong. It has been exactly what I needed.#420sweepstakes