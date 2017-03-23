 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Drop In Domeless Nail 14mm / 18mm

Drop In Domeless Nail 14mm / 18mm

by 420 Science

Skip to Reviews
4.01
420 Science Dabbing Nails & Attachments Drop In Domeless Nail 14mm / 18mm

$37.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This Domeless drop in nail is all you need for nearly any 14, 18, or 19mm downstem. The concentric heat sinks serve two uses. They prevent heat from tansfering from the nail to your piece, and are sized to fit in different downstems. Best of all this nail requires no dome. Solid Titanium Height: 2" Dish Width: 0.75" Fits 14,18,and 19mm downstems

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

phoenix4twenty

I like that I can switch out this nail to fit my bubbler or bong. It has been exactly what I needed.#420sweepstakes

About this brand

420 Science Logo
420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.