  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Small Pop-Top Jars

Small Pop-Top Jars

by 420 Science

$17.99MSRP

About this product

Pull it open, hear the pop, and know your nugs are still fresher than a sailor's mouth. Because that's what the small Pop-Top 420 Jar does. It keeps up to a quarter ounce safe and stinky. And with over 40 designs to choose from, you can grab a jar that matches your personality, however awesome it may be. Specs: Machine Blown Glass Permanent Glass Decals Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket Holds: 1/4 oz (7.0 g) | 3 fl oz (150 ml) Height: 3.25in (8.25 cm) Width: 2.5in (6.4 cm) Made in the USA 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

About this brand

420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.