About this product

Pull it open, hear the pop, and know your nugs are still fresher than a sailor's mouth. Because that's what the small Pop-Top 420 Jar does. It keeps up to a quarter ounce safe and stinky. And with over 40 designs to choose from, you can grab a jar that matches your personality, however awesome it may be.



Specs:



Machine Blown Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Glass Lid w/ Airtight Plastic Gasket

Holds: 1/4 oz (7.0 g) | 3 fl oz (150 ml)

Height: 3.25in (8.25 cm)

Width: 2.5in (6.4 cm)

Made in the USA

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty