Whether you are looking to switch up your date night routine or visiting Denver and looking for an extraordinary experience, this NEW two-hour sushi and joint class class is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to roll authentic sushi and perfect joints. No experience necessary. Everything you need for the class is included in the ticket price. Join Executive Sushi artist Travis French to learn what makes a good piece of sushi, how to create it, and the latest trends in the contemporary sushi making world. Pair this experience with expert joint rolling techniques from Futurola papers--the premier rolling paper in the Cannabis Industry. Then, top it off with sake, new friends, and an intimate dining experience, at an amazing venue in the RiNo neighborhood. Each person can make and eat up to three sushi rolls each and enjoy FREE sake! Two grams of cannabis is included in the ticket price. Just print your tour confirmation coupon and pick up your preferred cannabis strain at this Buddy Boy Brands location conveniently located less than a mile from the class location! This introductory rate of $69 will sell out soon, so make your plans today! Details here: https://my420tours.com/denver-pot-tours/sushi/