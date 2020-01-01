 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sushi and Joint Rolling Class

by My 420 Tours

$69.00MSRP

Whether you are looking to switch up your date night routine or visiting Denver and looking for an extraordinary experience, this NEW two-hour sushi and joint class class is perfect for anyone who wants to learn how to roll authentic sushi and perfect joints. No experience necessary. Everything you need for the class is included in the ticket price. Join Executive Sushi artist Travis French to learn what makes a good piece of sushi, how to create it, and the latest trends in the contemporary sushi making world. Pair this experience with expert joint rolling techniques from Futurola papers--the premier rolling paper in the Cannabis Industry. Then, top it off with sake, new friends, and an intimate dining experience, at an amazing venue in the RiNo neighborhood. Each person can make and eat up to three sushi rolls each and enjoy FREE sake! Two grams of cannabis is included in the ticket price. Just print your tour confirmation coupon and pick up your preferred cannabis strain at this Buddy Boy Brands location conveniently located less than a mile from the class location! This introductory rate of $69 will sell out soon, so make your plans today! Details here: https://my420tours.com/denver-pot-tours/sushi/

The first company to pioneer cannabis tourism! For over five years, we have provided thousands of tours, vacations, and premier cannabis experiences. We pride ourselves on our customer service, attention to detail, and providing guests with the cannabis experience of a lifetime. - Cannabis Vacations - Grow and Dispensary Tours - Private Tours of All Thing Cannabis - Investor Tours, Bachelor/Bachelorette Parties, Birthdays Anniversaries, and more. - Sushi and Joint Rolling Class - Cannabis Massages - 420 friendly luxury limo bus transportation - Cannabis Walking Tours - Access premier dispensaries and receive EXCLUSIVE discounts on all your purchases!