CBD Hemp Oil Moisturizer 500mg 2oz

by 7 Point Naturals

5.01
$50.00MSRP

With our 500 mg CBD Moisturizer, we were able to reduce the appearance of dull, dry skin. Its solid texture instantly transforms on contact to a buttery consistency that allows for smooth application. Powered by CBD and Cocoa Butter, this natural skin care formula reduces redness and swelling while soothing irritation. It smells and feels amazing. One of our most popular items. Ingredients: Distilled Water, Cocoa Butter, Shea Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Avocado Oil, Kukui Nut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Vegetable Glycerin USP, Emulsifying Wax NF, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Phenoxyethanol and Caprylyl Glycol, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), Essential oils. Grown and manufactured with love in the USA.

jeffostroff

Really enjoyed all these samples, fantastic packaging. The cream didnt change colors which was a big plus I have had other creams that do that.

7 Point Naturals isn’t a product, it’s a mission – help consumers obtain balance. We created our product line due to the fact the WORLD needs it. Growing up in South Florida, we appreciate all Mother Nature has to offer. It became our mission to share the healing magic of CBD. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2020, stress and anxiety will become the number one cause of disease in society. Adapting a healthier lifestyle will lead us all on a better path. Our products are made from Hemp that is naturally low in THC making them legal in all 50 states. We use rigorous operating procedures and 3rd party testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and efficacy for our products. We manufacture our line of oils, concentrates, topicals and edibles in house in our ISO7 clean room giving us the ability to control each stage of the manufacturing process only using extracts and hemp from only the best and most compliant licensed farm, GenCanna. All of our products are grown and manufactured in the USA and come with a 100% Risk Free Guarantee, if you do not like any product for any reason, reach out via phone or email to receive a full refund.