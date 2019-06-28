With our 500 mg CBD Moisturizer, we were able to reduce the appearance of dull, dry skin. Its solid texture instantly transforms on contact to a buttery consistency that allows for smooth application. Powered by CBD and Cocoa Butter, this natural skin care formula reduces redness and swelling while soothing irritation. It smells and feels amazing. One of our most popular items.



Ingredients:

Distilled Water, Cocoa Butter, Shea Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Avocado Oil, Kukui Nut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Vegetable Glycerin USP, Emulsifying Wax NF, Sodium Hydroxymethylglycinate, Phenoxyethanol and Caprylyl Glycol, hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), Essential oils.



Grown and manufactured with love in the USA.