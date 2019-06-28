 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Isolate CBD Oil Drops 3000mg 30ml

by 7 Point Naturals

The purest cannabidiol extract available, blended with the top quality MCT oil refined from organic coconuts—this blend is formulated to to be virtually tasteless and provide you the support you crave. - Isolate CBD Oil Drops - 3000 mg Flavorless Grown in USA

jeffostroff

These Isolate drops were good for the use that I needed them for, I mainly wanted to sample these so I am glad this company send my store these samples, the co workers really enjoyed them too.

7 Point Naturals isn’t a product, it’s a mission – help consumers obtain balance. We created our product line due to the fact the WORLD needs it. Growing up in South Florida, we appreciate all Mother Nature has to offer. It became our mission to share the healing magic of CBD. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2020, stress and anxiety will become the number one cause of disease in society. Adapting a healthier lifestyle will lead us all on a better path. Our products are made from Hemp that is naturally low in THC making them legal in all 50 states. We use rigorous operating procedures and 3rd party testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and efficacy for our products. We manufacture our line of oils, concentrates, topicals and edibles in house in our ISO7 clean room giving us the ability to control each stage of the manufacturing process only using extracts and hemp from only the best and most compliant licensed farm, GenCanna. All of our products are grown and manufactured in the USA and come with a 100% Risk Free Guarantee, if you do not like any product for any reason, reach out via phone or email to receive a full refund.