stridersword
on August 17th, 2019
really amazing fr listening to music alone
An indica strain bred from the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis, OG Kush. This is pure relaxation at its finest and recommended as a perfect nightcap for the end of a long day.
on July 26th, 2019
I'm high on this shit right now! Gets to the back of your head at first and then all of a sudden euphoria flows to your body and genitals! Excellent for fucking after you finish smoking ( immediately). Will kill you after a hard day at work, 3 puffs and lights out! Will fuck you over if you smoke it in the morning before you start your busy day. My kinda weed, good shit!
on May 3rd, 2019
Mine tastes like really clean, rich dabs. It gives a strong head high.
King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma.