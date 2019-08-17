 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
King Louis OG - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Kingpen

4.69
$60.00MSRP

About this product

An indica strain bred from the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis, OG Kush. This is pure relaxation at its finest and recommended as a perfect nightcap for the end of a long day.

9 customer reviews

stridersword

really amazing fr listening to music alone

Kindlyken83

I'm high on this shit right now! Gets to the back of your head at first and then all of a sudden euphoria flows to your body and genitals! Excellent for fucking after you finish smoking ( immediately). Will kill you after a hard day at work, 3 puffs and lights out! Will fuck you over if you smoke it in the morning before you start your busy day. My kinda weed, good shit!

Squidman1

Mine tastes like really clean, rich dabs. It gives a strong head high.

About this strain

King Louis XIII

King Louis XIII
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

King Louis XIII might be most famous for making wigs on men de rigeur for the French aristocracy, but in Southern California the name will bring to mind a popular indica-dominant strain. This strain announces itself as many people did in the 1600s: by its smell. The difference is this monarch’s odor is one that’s meant to be enjoyed; its dense nugs have an overwhelmingly piney smell with an earthy musk that will have you thinking of your last forest adventure. Bred in part from OG Kush, Louis XIII has a very similar spicy kush aroma. 

About this brand

Kingpen Logo
KINGPEN OIL Kingpen oil is made in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing lab. It is distilled 5 times producing a high quality product that passes strict qualitative and quantitative tests. We then add proprietary blends of terpenes to achieve the best flavor possible. No PG, VG, PEG or other additives. KINGPEN BATTERIES AND CARTRIDGES Our hardware maintains some of the lowest failure rates in the industry and our cartridges are engineered for smooth and consistent airflow. In addition, our pens have multiple voltage levels so you can control your heat settings (low, medium and hot) and feature a pre-heat mode that allows you to heat the oil before you hit.