 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Kaya's Koffee #2 Live Resin Pod 0.5g

Kaya's Koffee #2 Live Resin Pod 0.5g

by 710 Labs

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

710 Labs Logo
Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.