 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Tangie x Lemon Tart Pucker Pod 0.5g

Sour Tangie x Lemon Tart Pucker Pod 0.5g

by 710 Labs

Write a review
710 Labs Concentrates Cartridges Sour Tangie x Lemon Tart Pucker Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Take a dab from a pen. No distillate, no alterations -- the 710Labs Pod is a high-terpene fraction of live resin extracted from its small-batch, hand-trimmed cannabis flower. With this strain, 710 crosses its classic uplifting Lemon Tart Pucker with Sour Tangie and its acidic citrus tangerine funk. 710Labs: Quality Over Everything.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

710 Labs Logo
Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.