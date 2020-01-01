 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Watermelon Short Cook

Watermelon Short Cook

by 710 Labs

Write a review
710 Labs Cannabis Flower Watermelon Short Cook

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

710 Labs Logo
Based in Colorado, 710 Labs is an extraction company that specializes in butane extractions (BHO). The company took second place at the 2014 Cannabis Cup in the People’s Choice Cup for their Jilly Bean shatter.