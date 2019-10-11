Morg101
on October 11th, 2019
This book really made me chuckle. I feel like it would be the perfect gift for old school stoners and newbies because it combines technical knowledge with tongue-in-cheek stoner humor and that's a beautiful combination
It's a problem many a pot smoker has faced at one time or another: how am I going to smoke this? Fear not, gentle stoner, we have the answers right here. Industrial designer Brett Stern has created 99 devices from common household objects that you can use to smoke your blues away. In fact, you may never see the items in your home the same way again. DIY, humorous, and practical - each hack has easy to follow step-by-step instructions as well as a full color photo of the finished pipe, bong, or joint to show you how it's done. Pot smokers are known for their resourcefulness, and many readers will enjoy being reminded of "that one time" when their own ingenuity saved the day. Stern has taken this challenge to the extreme and has created so many clever and useful tools it will literally make you wonder if everything (including the book itself) can be used to smoke marijuana. (Answer: yes it can!) This witty, how-to guide is a perfect gift for the pot smoker who also enjoys problem solving, abstract thinking, and, of course, getting high.
on October 11th, 2019
on October 11th, 2019
I appreciate the author writing a warning in the beginning and stating his credibility as an industrial designer. It's a fun book with actual step by step instructions that are entertaining to read themselves. I know that I'm probably going to gift this book to a couple of my friends. With every page turn, it gets more ridiculous in the best way. The creative lengths this book goes to for a high is respectable.
on October 4th, 2019
For the inventive and resourceful pot smoker or for those who have the flower but just can't procure a conventional piece, this book is a delightful read. Stern gives us sometimes goofy, sometimes no brainers, and even some ingenious methods for gettin' lifted. A particular favorite of mine is the champagne or coffee filter method, as one who enjoys a nice buzz with my joint. Regardless of your preference, there are plenty of ways to get creative without having to buy an expensive piece or be a savvy engineer in this quirky "how to".