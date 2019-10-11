It's a problem many a pot smoker has faced at one time or another: how am I going to smoke this? Fear not, gentle stoner, we have the answers right here. Industrial designer Brett Stern has written a book that features 99 devices from common household objects that you can use to smoke your blues away. In fact, you may never see the items in your home the same way again. DIY, humorous, and practical - each hack has easy to follow step-by-step instructions as well as a full color photo of the finished pipe, bong, or joint to show you how it's done. Pot smokers are known for their resourcefulness, and many readers will enjoy being reminded of "that one time" when their own ingenuity saved the day. Stern has taken this challenge to the extreme and has created so many clever and useful tools it will literally make you wonder if everything (including the book itself) can be used to smoke marijuana. (Answer: yes it can!) This witty, how-to guide is a perfect gift for the pot smoker who also enjoys problem solving, abstract thinking, and, of course, getting high.