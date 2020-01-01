 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. 99Pipes
99Pipes Cover Photo

99Pipes

99 Ways To Make A Pipe: Problem Solving for Pot Smokers

Apple
Apple
Champagne
Champagne
Sea shells
Sea shells

About 99Pipes

It's a problem many a pot smoker has faced at one time or another: how am I going to smoke this? Fear not, gentle stoner, we have the answers right here. Industrial designer Brett Stern has written a book that features 99 devices from common household objects that you can use to smoke your blues away. In fact, you may never see the items in your home the same way again. DIY, humorous, and practical - each hack has easy to follow step-by-step instructions as well as a full color photo of the finished pipe, bong, or joint to show you how it's done. Pot smokers are known for their resourcefulness, and many readers will enjoy being reminded of "that one time" when their own ingenuity saved the day. Stern has taken this challenge to the extreme and has created so many clever and useful tools it will literally make you wonder if everything (including the book itself) can be used to smoke marijuana. (Answer: yes it can!) This witty, how-to guide is a perfect gift for the pot smoker who also enjoys problem solving, abstract thinking, and, of course, getting high.

Books

more products

Available in

Worldwide, United States