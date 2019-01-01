 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Hemp Lotion

CBD Hemp Lotion

by ✈A2FLY

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Everyone gets dry skin, it’s just a sad fact of life. Our unscented CBD Lotion has all of the unique properties of CBD combined with advanced topical moisturizing and healing attributes to provide year-round healthy, supple skin. Enjoy all of the benefit of a topical Cannabidiol treatment without strong scents or perfumes that are so often associated with traditional lotions. Our Natural (Unscented) CBD Lotion is fragrance-free and feels great! (2oz. & 8oz.) BUY IT NOW! At the online store, ✈shopa2fly.com!! $25 • 2oz. Bottle $75 • 8oz. Bottle

About this brand

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris