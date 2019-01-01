 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Cinnamon CBD Tincture

Cinnamon CBD Tincture

by ✈A2FLY

Write a review
✈A2FLY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cinnamon CBD Tincture

$25.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! Our CBD Cinnamon Tincture yields a rich bold cinnamon flavor that conjures old memories of youth and home - freshly baked cinnamon rolls around the holidays and so much more. Dispense directly under the tongue or add our Cannabidiol elixir to your coffee or another favorite beverage every morning. We’ve been told it’s great on vanilla ice cream to add a subtle hint of that special Cannabinoid Creations flavor to the day! NEW! $25 • 100mg. $90 • 500mg. $250 • 1500mg. Flavors: Caramel Apple Pie, Cartoon Cereal Crunch, Chocolate Mint, Unflavored (Natural), Natural Pet Tincture

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris