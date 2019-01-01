 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Water

by ✈A2FLY

$7.00MSRP

Nutritional science meets hydration nano-technology in our CBDifferent™ Hemp Infused Water, powered by Cannabinoid Creations. BUY IT NOW! At our online store, shopa2fly.com!! $7.00 • 1 Single Bottles Now Available! $24.00 • 4 Pack Bottles $120.00 • 24 Case Bottles - Available in 1/2 Liter bottles (16.9oz) 4 packs or boxes of 24 - CBD Hemp Water is proudly Made in USA - 100% Nut, Soy, Dairy and Gluten free! - Conveniently sized, our CBD Water is easily vendible INGREDIENTS Purified Water, Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Hydroxide, NanoUltra™ (Water, Anhydrous Hemp Oil) Visit shopa2fly.com to purchase or for more information. (Note: SOLD OUT until March 1st)

✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris