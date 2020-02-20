LarryLoo on February 20th, 2020

Man! I looked up the Chewbacca strain in Leafly and there isn't ONE review 😞.....I had the pleasure of trying this strain and knowing how awesome this stuff is, I couldn't let it sit here looking like a really not so good kinda strain because it's just the opposite and one of my new favs! thanx to The Phoenix dispensary in Tolleson AZ 🥰 I was able to try it. I went back a day or two later and it was gone 🙊🙉 Hope I find it again soon! I have searched high and low but no luck so far...