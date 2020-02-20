 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chewbacca

by Abundant Organics

Abundant Organics Cannabis Flower Chewbacca

About this product

-Thunder Dome X Tangie

LarryLoo

Man! I looked up the Chewbacca strain in Leafly and there isn't ONE review 😞.....I had the pleasure of trying this strain and knowing how awesome this stuff is, I couldn't let it sit here looking like a really not so good kinda strain because it's just the opposite and one of my new favs! thanx to The Phoenix dispensary in Tolleson AZ 🥰 I was able to try it. I went back a day or two later and it was gone 🙊🙉 Hope I find it again soon! I have searched high and low but no luck so far...

About this brand

