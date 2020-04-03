Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Lemon Hashplant by Abundant Organics
on April 3rd, 2020
Something special, here. Abundant Organics rarely disappoints, but this is some of their best work. Amazing body euphoria, the terps are bright n citrusy, and it's too beautiful. Be sure to grab some while in AZ.