Lemon Hashplant

by Abundant Organics

5.01
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

5.01

TheBananaDown

Something special, here. Abundant Organics rarely disappoints, but this is some of their best work. Amazing body euphoria, the terps are bright n citrusy, and it's too beautiful. Be sure to grab some while in AZ.

