Locomotion

by Abundant Organics

Abundant Organics Cannabis Flower Locomotion

About this product

Locomotion is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain by Heroes of the Farm. A cross between Blue Diesel and Timewreck, this strain delivers a dreamy cerebral high while soothing the body. Locomotion’s sour-smelling buds bloom with deep hues of silvery purple. Novices take caution with this potent indica: a little bit goes a long way.

About this strain

Locomotion

Locomotion

About this brand

