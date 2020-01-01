 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Sophie's Breath Rosin - .5g

Sophie's Breath Rosin - .5g

by Abundant Organics

Write a review
Abundant Organics Concentrates Solventless Sophie's Breath Rosin - .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sophie's Breath Rosin - .5g by Abundant Organics

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Abundant Organics Logo