RetroSamurai89
on January 17th, 2020
Stickiest of the sticky I miss this strain
Star Lord by Abundant Organics
on January 17th, 2020
on December 31st, 2019
Absolutely delicious. Wish I could find some more 😕😕 Such a lovely taste and super nice effects. Relaxing and calming. Loved it ❤️❤️❤️
on December 29th, 2019
Wonderful effects, feelings of increased blood flow to previously numb areas, relaxation and good feeling that lasts. Great night sleep afterwards, and great mood the next day.