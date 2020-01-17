 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Star Lord

by Abundant Organics

4.73
Abundant Organics Cannabis Flower Star Lord

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Star Lord by Abundant Organics

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

RetroSamurai89

Stickiest of the sticky I miss this strain

birdy54

Absolutely delicious. Wish I could find some more 😕😕 Such a lovely taste and super nice effects. Relaxing and calming. Loved it ❤️❤️❤️

Muziklover

Wonderful effects, feelings of increased blood flow to previously numb areas, relaxation and good feeling that lasts. Great night sleep afterwards, and great mood the next day.

About this brand

